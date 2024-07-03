Shehu Sani lauds S’East govs plan to meet Tinubu over Kanu

The former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has applauded planned moves by governors of the South-East to meet with President Bola Tinubu in a bid to seek a political solution that will see to the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The governors under the aegies of the South-East Governors’ Forum had, in a meeting on Tuesday in Enugu, resolved to meet with the President to discuss Kanu’s incarceration and seek a political solution for his release.

While reacting to the moves, Sani took to his X handle to commend the governors.

“The South East Governors visit to the President over Kanu’s matter is a good and commendable step.

“Its an opportunity to explore a political solution. No price is too high for a genuine and guaranteed peace. The nation cannot sleep well on a three legged bed,” he wrote.

The South East Governors visit to the President over Kanu’s matter is a good and commendable step.Its an opportunity to explore a political https://t.co/KMOVZmf1iD price is too high for a genuine and guaranteed peace.The nation cannot sleep well on a three legged bed. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 2, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now