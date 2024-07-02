South-East governors to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu

Governors of the five states in the South-East on Tuesday, resolved to meet the Federal Government on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

They announced this in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Enugu.

Governors at the meeting were Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Alex Otti (Abia), Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Abia, and Peter Mbah (Enugu).

Kanu, who was brought back to the country from Kenya in June 2021, is currently standing trial for alleged treason and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Leaders from the South-East have been pushing for a political solution to the Kanu’s case in a bid to restore normalcy to the troubled region.

The IPOB leader had also reportedly declared his readiness to negotiate with the federal government for his release.

The communiqué read: “The Forum commiserated with Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria, and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s Family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received the delegation of the Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR, Obi of Onitsha who came on a solidarity visit to the Forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South-East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri on the 28th of September, 2023, and agreed to implement the aspects of the report about security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East Region.

“The Forum also resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

