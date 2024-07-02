Imo Assembly in turmoil as four members are suspended amid impeachment talk

The Imo State House of Assembly has been plunged into controversy following the suspension of four lawmakers, on Tuesday.

The Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of the four members for an alleged plot to impeach him.

The suspended lawmakers included Samuel Otuibe representing Ahiazu-Mbaise; Henry Agbasonu from Ezinihitte-Mbaise; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa representing Okigwe, and Dominic Ezerigha representing Oru-West.

The Speaker said the decision to suspend them was taken at ann executive session.

He also announced that all standing Committees belonging to the suspended members have been retrieved from them.

