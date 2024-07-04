NLC condemns another electricity tariff hike, demands reversal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned another hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

The Congress was reacting to the power distribution companies (DisCoS) hike in electricity tariff for “Band A” customers from N206.80 to N209.5 effective from July 1.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the increase in tariff for the band “A” customers by the DisCoS was the height of impunity and arrogance.

The statement read: “This will certainly put more companies out of business as well as create more difficulties for consumers.

“This increment has come in the heels of unresolved contestations around the insane 250 percent hike in tariff leading to national paralysis including the shutting down of 300 businesses as per MAN.”

He noted that the 250 percent hike drew the ire of the citizens and rage of organised labour whose members went on a one-day protest for its unreasonableness and violation of extant rules of tariff hike.

“We demand a reversal. The only reason that action was paused was a firm assurance from relevant quarters including the National Assembly that the matter would be dealt with quietly.

“That there is another hike instead of a reversal as promised is further proof of the insincerity of government just as it is equally a measure of government’s insensitivity.

“We have no doubt that this frequent crass display of insincerity and insensitivity will pitch the people against government or vice versa,” the statement added.

Ajaero noted that the three excuses given by DiScOs included exchange rate, interest rate and cost of gas as justification for the increase.

