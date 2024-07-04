PDP insists on Ighodalo as Edo guber candidate despite court ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Thursday that Asue Ighodalo remains its candidate in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The party was reacting to a court ruling on the February 22 primary election in the state.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday nullified the primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo State.

The judge gave the verdict in a suit by some PDP members in Edo State led by Kelvin Mohammed.

He nullified the election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City for violating the Electoral Act, PDP guidelines, and constitution.

Justice Ekwo held that the PDP unlawfully excluded 378 delegates from the exercise.

He declared that the plaintiffs successfully proved their case against the PDP with the exhibits tendered in court.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said the primary election that produced Ighodalo followed due process and no eligible delegate was excluded.

The PDP insisted that the court did not make any order nullifying Ighodalo’s election as the party’s candidate for the Edo, as there were no grounds whatsoever for such.

The party insisted that the congresses and subsequent primary that produced Ighodalo were legally conducted.



The statement read: “The PDP maintains that no eligible delegate was excluded from participating in the primary election which accreditation, polling, counting of ballot, collation, and declaration of results were publicly conducted.

“The process was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“The exercise was also duly broadcast live on national television stations and multiple social media platforms.

“Moreover, the PDP holds that pursuant to the provisions of Section 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the case is even of no moment as the plaintiffs have no locus to question the outcome of the primary election not being aspirants in the exercise.

“Additionally, it must be noted that the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs do not include the disqualification and/or nullification of the primary election of Ighodalo as the winner of the Edo governorship primary election of the PDP

“The Court is not a Father Christmas.”

The PDP urged the people of Edo to disregard the report and remain focused on their support for its candidate.

