NUPRC issues 24 hours deadline to investors to register for oil block licensing registration

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a 24-hour deadline for new investors to register for the 2024 oil block licensing bid round.

This announcement was made by Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, on Wednesday at the 23rd Nigerian Oil and Gas Energy Conference (NOG) themed “Showcasing Opportunities, Driving Investment, Meeting Energy Demand” in Abuja.

In his presentation titled “Defining the Outlook for Deep Water Exploration and Production in Nigeria,” Komolafe stated that the registration and submission of pre-qualification documents will close at midnight on Friday, July 5, 2024.

“Registration closes at 12 midnight Friday, July 5, 2024,’’ he said.

According to Komolafe, the launch of the bid portal and advertisement, which began earlier, concluded on May 10, 2024.

He added that the technical and commercial bid submission processes, including data access, data purchase, evaluation, bid preparation and submission, technical bid evaluation, publication of pre-qualified companies, and the commercial bid conference, would commence on August 7 and conclude on December 13.

Komolafe stated that ministerial consent, contracting, and negotiation would start on December 16 and end on January 29, 2025.

READ ALSO:NUPRC issues fresh directives to oil producers to meet local demands before exporting

He also noted that the total number of blocks available was 31, with five blocks currently under litigation.

Speaking on high-impact achievements to optimize production, the head of the NUPRC said the commission conducted a comprehensive integrated study on the reactivation of shut-in strings in Nigeria, aiming to unlock 700 Million Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBOPD).

The Chief Executive explained that approvals were granted for well interventions and re-entry operations with the potential to develop more than six Million Barrels (MMB) of oil and five Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas.

He further mentioned that the Field Development Plans for additional production were approved for four fields, with a peak potential of approximately 125 MBOPD.

He noted that the commission accelerated the approval and commissioning of four Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation Routes (ACOER) with a total combined capacity of about 250 MBOPD.

“The commission has engaged the E&P Companies on unlocking about 57 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of uncommitted or unmonetised gas reserves.

“We developed and unveiled a template guiding the activities for Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation (DCSO) to ensure adequate and uninterrupted feedstock to all domestic refineries in Nigeria.

“We have issued the annual Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation (DGDO) to all lessees to drive gas production growth,’’ he said.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now