Police rescues abducted 14-month-old baby

Police operatives in Edo have rescued a 14-month-old baby, Grace Osamagbe, in the state.

The baby was abducted by her nanny, Rejoice Chukwu, in April.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, told journalists on Saturday in Benin that operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit arrested Chukwu and her boyfriend, Destiny Uchechukwu, in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

According to the CP, the suspects abducted the child in Benin and collected a ransom of N160,000.

He said: “Despite receiving the ransom, the suspects allegedly sold the baby for N500,000 to Doris Chiwendu in Owerri, Imo State.

“Following intense interrogation, police tracked down Chiwendu and another suspect, Jane Amaigbo, in Ubomiri, Imo State, and rescued the baby on November 9.”

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

