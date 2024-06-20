PRP demands develop people-oriented agriculture, manufacturing policies from Nigerian govt

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to put in place realistic and people-oriented agricultural and manufacturing policies to improve the country’s economy.

The PRP National Chairman, Malam Falalu Bello, made the call in a news statement in Abuja.

He charged the government’s economic management team to consider a massive reduction in the cost of governance and reduction in waste to get the country out of its economic crisis.

Bello said: “We urge this team, as a matter of urgency, to develop and get in place, realistic and people-oriented agricultural and manufacturing policies.

“We need to make agriculture an economically profitable activity as done before the IMF/World Bank visited this nation with their ‘No subsidy to agriculture’ mantra.”

He decried the inflation level which was getting closer to 40 percent and the rising poverty level in the country.

“Unemployment and under-employment levels are increasing because of low capacity utilisation and factory closures.

“There is also the closure of over 300 companies by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) because of unreasonable increase in electricity tariff.

“More companies are folding up. We urge the government to do something to address this situation,” the PRP chairman added.

