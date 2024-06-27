Reps extend 2023 budget implementation timeline to December

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed two bills extending the implementation of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act till December.

President Bola Tinubu had presented the bills in a letter read during plenary by Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas in Abuja.

The bills are titled: “The 2023 Appropriation Amendment Bill, 2024, and The 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Amendment Bill, 2024.”

The House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, during a debate on the general principles of the bill, expressed reservations about the propriety of accelerating passage of the bills.

He recommended the harmonization of the bills and their inclusion in the anticipated Supplementary Appropriation Act 2024.

The House, thereafter, resolved to enter an executive session to deliberate further on the matter.

During the executive session, the lawmakers voiced their opinions on the matter and offered suggestions.

Following the deliberations, the House dissolved into the Committee of Supply to debate the various clauses in the bills, all of which were carried out.

The House later reverted to plenary where the bills were read for the third time.

