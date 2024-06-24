Tech
Apple seeks partnership with Meta as it enters AI race
The Wall Street Journal revealed on Sunday that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms has commenced moves about incorporating its generative AI model into Apple’s newly revealed AI system for iPhones.
This development coincides with Apple’s intention to integrate AI technology from other businesses onto its devices, following rumors that the company was in talks to join forces with Alphabet’s Google, a longstanding collaborator in search.
The iPhone manufacturer is also anticipated to talk about joint ventures with other AI firms in various countries, such as China, where the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT, funded by Microsoft, is prohibited.
According to the Journal, which cited people with knowledge of the situation, AI firm Anthropic has been in talks with Apple to integrate its generative AI into Apple Intelligence.
READ ALSO:Meta reinforces move to counter AI-generated campaign
In line with its App Store business model, Apple is allowing AI businesses to offer premium memberships through Apple Intelligence in exchange for a revenue share. This tactic could greatly increase the financial success and spread of AI businesses who collaborate with Apple.
Recall earlier this month that Apple unveiled its eagerly anticipated AI strategy, announcing that ChatGPT will be available on its devices and that new Apple Intelligence technology will be integrated into all of its apps, including Siri.
The company also hinted that it will set itself apart from competitors Microsoft and Google by putting privacy “at the core” of its features.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...