Open AI acquires database analytics startup Rockset to boost capabilities

Open AI, an American research organisation, has acquired Rockset, an enterprise analytics business, to improve its AI capabilities and retrieval infrastructure across its products.

Former Facebook engineer Venkat Venkataramani, CEO of Rockset, co-founded by Database architect Dhruba Borthakur and Tudor Bosman confirmed the acquisition in a blog post on Friday.

According to a representative for OpenAI, this acquisition marks the first time the organization has combined a company’s personnel and technology.

READ ALSO:OpenAI to launch own search engine

The financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Verge reports that Rockset has raised $105 million in total to date.

The transformative potential of Rockset’s technology to assist individuals in transforming their data into actionable insights was emphasized by Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

“Rockset’s infrastructure empowers companies to transform their data into actionable intelligence,” Lightcap said in a statement.

“We’re excited to bring these benefits to our customers by integrating Rockset’s foundation into OpenAI products.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now