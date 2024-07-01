Microsoft and Open AI face legal action over alleged copyright infringement

Tech behemoth Microsoft and Open AI are the targets of a fresh lawsuit brought by the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) for alleged copyright infringement.

In a time when traditional copyright rules are being quickly replaced by artificial intelligence, this case presents significant issues regarding intellectual property rights.

The case was brought in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is predicated on Open AI’s infringement of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the Copyright Act.

“OpenAI and Microsoft started vacuuming up our stories to make their product more powerful, but they never asked for permission or offered compensation, unlike other organizations that license our material,” said Monika Bauerlein, CEO of the Center for Investigative Reporting.

READ ALSO:Microsoft eyes OpenAI’s Sam Altman. 3 other stories and a trivia

“This free-rider behavior is not only unfair, it is a violation of copyright. The work of journalists, at CIR and everywhere, is valuable, and OpenAI and Microsoft know it.”

The organization termed the lawsuit a “rebuke to artificial intelligence and its exploitative practices,” and stated that it also focused on how AI written summaries of articles threaten publishers.

In the continuing debate around digital content and intellectual property rights, the lawsuit that was filed lately is important. It emphasizes how crucial it is to safeguard creative works and journalistic integrity from unlawful usage in the era of artificial intelligence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now