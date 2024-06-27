Court orders INEC to publish Asamah’s name as LP deputy governorship candidate in Edo

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, affirmed the nomination of Prince Kadiri Asamah (SAN) as the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State.

The judge in a ruling agreed with the argument of the party’s lead counsel, Johnson Usman (SAN), that the LP had complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and other regulations in nominating Asamah as its running mate for the poll.

The LP had on February 23 conducted its governorship primary in Edo State with Olumide Akpata emerging as the party’s candidate for the September election in the state.

Akpata subsequently nominated Olayinka Faith Alufohai as his running mate.

Alufoha, however, withdrew her nomination on March 8 and deposed to an affidavit of withdrawal in support of her letter of withdrawal which she submitted to the party.

Following her withdrawal, Akpata nominated Asamah as his new running mate and his name and personal particulars were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



READ ALSO: INEC unveils 17 Edo governorship candidates

Asamah’s name and particulars were uploaded on the commission’s portal on April 15.

However, INEC refused to publish Asamah’s name.

Dissatisfied with the commission’s decision, LP and Akpata in a suit filed by their counsel, Johnson Usman (SAN), urged the court to direct INEC to accept and publish the name of Asamah as the party’s deputy governorship candidate in Edo.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite agreed with the argument of Usman that Alufohai, having withdrawn her candidature, the LP had the right to submit another name as the party’s running mate.

He held that the LP submitted the name of Asamah as deputy governorship candidate within the time provided by provisions of Sections 29 (1), 31, and 32, 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The judge, therefore, said that INEC had no latitude to reject the name.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now