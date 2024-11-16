FBN Holdings shareholders approve name change to First Holdco Plc

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc has announced that its shareholders have given the green light for a name change to First Holdco Plc.

The decision was made at the company’s 12th annual general meeting, held virtually on Thursday.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Adewale Arogundade, Company Secretary, the name change will be implemented across all subsidiaries. “That there should be a change of the legal and brand names of the Company from FBN Holdings Plc and FBNHoldings to First Holdco Plc and FirstHoldco, respectively,” the company stated.

The resolution, as approved by shareholders, outlined key steps:

– Change of legal and brand names to First Holdco Plc and FirstHoldco.

– Extension of the name change to all subsidiaries.

– Authorization for directors to perform necessary acts to give effect to the resolutions.

– Amendment of the Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the new name and issued share capital.

The statement further reads, “That the change of legal and brand names should be extended to the subsidiaries of FBN Holdings Plc

“That the directors be and are hereby authorised to perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions, including, without limitation, complying with the directives of any regulatory authority.

“That upon completion of the processes for the change of name, Increase of the Company’s share capital and allotment of the new ordinary shares in accordance with the resolutions above, the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be amended as necessary to reflect the Company’s new legal name and Issued share capital.”

