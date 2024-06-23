Metro
Fire engulfs Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy Church Lagos headquarters (Video)
The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, was on Sunday morning reportedly engulfed by fire.
The scene of the fire incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by multiple users who claimed to be at the scene of the incident.
Chris Oyakhilome is the founder of the church which has branches all over the country and abroad.
READ ALSO:Australia fines Christ Embassy $35,000 for breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocols
Though there has been no official reaction yet from the church, and the cause of fire is still unknown at this time, witnesses say officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly and rushed to the scene in efforts to salvage the situation.
The church is just a stone’s throw from that of House of God Church International Ministries founded by Pastor Chris Okotie.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...