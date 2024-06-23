Fire engulfs Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy Church Lagos headquarters (Video)

The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, was on Sunday morning reportedly engulfed by fire.

The scene of the fire incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by multiple users who claimed to be at the scene of the incident.

Chris Oyakhilome is the founder of the church which has branches all over the country and abroad.

Though there has been no official reaction yet from the church, and the cause of fire is still unknown at this time, witnesses say officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly and rushed to the scene in efforts to salvage the situation.

The church is just a stone’s throw from that of House of God Church International Ministries founded by Pastor Chris Okotie.

