Metro
Gunmen kidnap police orderly, driver of respected Rivers monarch
Unknown gunmen have abducted a police orderly and driver working for His Royal Highness (HRH), Chief Cornwell Ihunwo, the paramount ruler of the Rumu-Elechi community in Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The abduction occurred at the monarch’s residence around Eagle Island on Saturday night.
Godstime Ihunwo, an executive member of the Diobu Vigilante and Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, revealed that the incident happened around 8 pm and that the original target of the kidnapping was the monarch.
He stated: “I received a call about the abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo about 9 pm on Saturday. I rushed down to his house at Eagle Island, where I met him. Chief Cornwell told me it is his driver and Police orderly who were abducted.”
Godstime Ihunwo condemned the attempted abduction of the monarch, calling for a thorough police investigation.
“We condemn the planned abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo and call on the Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.”
The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is currently underway.
