Police arrest four suspects in connection with murder of retired General in Abuja

The Nigeria Police have apprehended four suspects in connection with the murder of retired Brigadier General, Harold Udokwere, who was killed during a robbery attack at his residence in the Kubusa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to a police document, the suspects – Ibrahim Rabiu, Nafiu Jamil, Aliyu Abdullahi, and Mohammed Nuhu – were arrested at different locations within the Apo area of the FCT by operatives from the Utako division.

The document stated, “At Kabusa and Pigbakasa Apo in FCT, Abuja Utako Div. operatives led by Csp Victor O Godfrey arrested four suspects who robbed and murdered a retired Brigadier General, Gen. Uwen Harold (Retd) N/5575 15th Regular course at house no.9 Sanga street Sunshine Homes by Kabusa Junction Lokogoma FCT, Abuja.”

The suspects, aged between 28 and 47, are from various states in the country, including Kano and Zamfara, but reside in different parts of Apo, Abuja.

The police also recovered the knife allegedly used in stabbing the victim from the suspects.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, had earlier ordered a probe into the general’s death, following which the suspects were arrested.

Efforts to reach the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, for further comments were unsuccessful.

The arrest of the suspects brings hope to the family and friends of the late general, who was murdered in cold blood, and serves as a reassurance of the police’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.

