News
First Bank confirms Alebiosu as MD
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has confirmed Olusegun Alebiosu as the substantive Managing Director.
The bank also named Ini Ebong as the Deputy Managing Director.
In a Notification of appointments sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) late on Wednesday by the company’s Secretary, Adewale Arogundade, First Bank also announced the appointment of Mr. Alao Olatunde-Olaifa as Non-Executive Director
The appointments are however subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Alebiosu was appointed as the bank’s acting Managing Director following the resignation of Adesola Adeduntan in April.
He previously served as the bank’s Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, Executive Compliance Officer and Group Executive/ Chief Risk Officer, among others.
READ ALSO: Change of guard at First Bank, Hassan-Odukale out, Olufowose steps In as chairman
The new managing director has over 28 years’ experience in the banking and financial services industry with cross-functional exposure to credit risk management, financial planning and control, credit and marketing, trade, corporate and commercial banking, agriculture financing, oil and gas, transportation (including aviation and shipping) and project financing.
Ebong was previously the bank’s Executive Director of Treasury and International Banking.
He brings to the Executive Management of First Bank over 20 years banking experience.
Olatunde-Olaifa, the current Group Financial Officer of Leadway Holdings, brings to the Board years of experience cutting across corporate finance, including capital raising, debt restructuring, acquisition planning, project financing and asset management.
41478_FBN_HOLDINGS_PLC-FBN_HOLDINGS_PLC_-_NOTIFICATION_OF_APPOINTMENT_AT_FIRSTBANK_CORPORATE_ACTIONS_JUNE_2024
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...