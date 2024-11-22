Gov Eno to enact law against indiscriminate waste disposal in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, said on Friday he would soon issue an executive order against indiscriminate waste disposal in the state.

Eno stated this when he inaugurated the newly acquired equipment for the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA).

The governor expressed displeasure at the indiscriminate disposal of waste in some parts of the state.

He said: “This is not our way of life. Akwa Ibom people are known for their cleanliness, we should keep up this culture.

“We must ensure proper disposal of the wastes that we generate. It is our collective duty to keep the state clean.”

READ ALSO: SPECIAL REPORT: How uncompleted road project cut off Akwa Ibom community from health care services

He urged local council authorities to align with the state waste management agency to ensure a clean and safe environment.

Eno said the state government would give awards to the cleanest local government area in the state beginning on May 29, 2025.

Earlier, the Chairman of AKSEPWMA, Prince Ikim, thanked the governor for approving the purchase of the equipment.

Ikim said the agency would ensure good maintenance of the equipment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now