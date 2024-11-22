Tinubu requests Senate confirmation of Oluyede as chief of army staff

President Bola Tinubu on Friday requested the Senate confirmation of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the president forwarded a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and requested Oluyede’s confirmation in accordance with the provisions of Section 218 (two) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 18 (one) of the Armed Forces Act.

Onanuga recalled that Tinubu appointed Oluyede as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30 following the illness of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja, however, died on November 5.

The statement read: “President Tinubu is confident about the leadership qualities, professional integrity, and experience of Lt. Gen. Oluyede to lead and inspire the army to ensure national security and stability.

“Before he was appointed Acting CAS, Oluyede, a member of the 39th Regular Course, like his predecessor, served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army in Jaji, Kaduna State.

“He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987 and rose to Maj.-Gen. in September 2020.

“Since his commissioning as an officer, Oluyede has held many command positions.”

