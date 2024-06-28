News
Gov Yahaya suspends village head, councilor for alleged theft of transformer in Gombe
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the immediate suspension of the Village Head of Garin Majidadi in the Akko local government area of the state, Mohammed Majidadi, over his alleged involvement in a transformer theft.
A Councillor representing Kumo East Ward in Akko LGA, Abdullahi Panda, was also suspended for the same reason.
The Director-General, Press Affairs in the Government House, Gombe, Alhaji Ismaila Misili, confirmed the suspension of the two men in a statement on Friday.
The suspension followed the arrest and subsequent parade of the duo by the state police command.
They have been arraigned for alleged conspiracy in the theft and sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi.
Misili said the suspension of both officials was a preventive measure to ensure that there was no interference in the legal process.
He said the governor has always expressed his administration’s respect for the rule of law.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...