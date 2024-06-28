Gov Yahaya suspends village head, councilor for alleged theft of transformer in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the immediate suspension of the Village Head of Garin Majidadi in the Akko local government area of the state, Mohammed Majidadi, over his alleged involvement in a transformer theft.

A Councillor representing Kumo East Ward in Akko LGA, Abdullahi Panda, was also suspended for the same reason.

The Director-General, Press Affairs in the Government House, Gombe, Alhaji Ismaila Misili, confirmed the suspension of the two men in a statement on Friday.

The suspension followed the arrest and subsequent parade of the duo by the state police command.

They have been arraigned for alleged conspiracy in the theft and sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi.

Misili said the suspension of both officials was a preventive measure to ensure that there was no interference in the legal process.

He said the governor has always expressed his administration’s respect for the rule of law.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now