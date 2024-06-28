Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies in the civil service.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the new permanent secretaries were appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The new appointees are: Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop (Akwa Ibom), Mr. Obi Emeka Vitalis (Anambra), Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a (Bauchi), Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi (Jigawa), Olusanya Olubunmi (Ondo), Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila (Zamfara), Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East) and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South).

The statement read: “The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.”

