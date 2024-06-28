Supreme Court affirms ex-Bank PHB MD, Atuche’s six-year prison sentence for fraud

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a former managing director of Bank PHB, Francis Atuche.

Justice Lateefat Okunnu of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on June 2021 sentenced Atuche to six years imprisonment for N25.7 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-banker, his wife, and Bank PHB’s chief financial officer, Ugo Anyanwu, on multiple fraud charges.

The two other convicts were sentenced to four years imprisonment each.

The Court of Appeal had also upheld their convictions.

Dissatisfied with the rulings, Atuche approached the apex court for a reprieve.

In Friday’s proceeding, Justice Moore Adumein, who read the judgement, said Atuche failed to explain why the previous rulings should be set aside.

