Ex-Gov Dickson declares ‘big players’ in Lagos, Abuja behind oil theft in Niger Delta

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, on Friday, described those behind oil theft in the Niger Delta as “big players” who reside outside the region.

The former Bayelsa State governor stated this during a visit to the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketepe, Agadagbam in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dickson said although many people believed the Ijaw youths were behind oil theft, they could not perpetrate the act.

He said: “Those big players behind the crude oil theft are not from the region but are based in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the world.

“We have no means and no capacity to engage in the high-level operations that result in the daily loss of Nigerian crude oil produced from our place.

“Those who can compromise and infiltrate the national security system and infiltrate the national petroleum system; those who can hire the tankers and shuttle vessels, they are not Ijaws.

“We cannot do that! We do not even have the experience to be involved in that kind of operation.”

He, however, urged Nigeria to step up her game in the international arena by pushing for the recovery of her stolen crude oil.

“Those who, daily declare what is produced; those who have refused to properly monitor and record what is produced for over 50 or 60 years should take the blame.

“It is not the Ijaw youth – harmless people without the capacity and the technical know-how,” the ex-governor added.

