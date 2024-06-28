News
Trailer crashes into mosque, kills 14 in Kano
At least 14 worshippers died and several others were injured when a trailer ran into a mosque during Jumat prayer in Imama town, Kura local government area of Kano State on Friday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said in a statement issued by the Corps spokesman, Abdullahi Labaran, said the trailer with number plate MKA 537XN coming from Kaduna lost control and ran into the worshippers at about 2:00 p.m.
READ ALSO: Hoodlums reportedly kill one person, injure two policemen in Kano
He said nine of the victims were buried on Friday afternoon.
The statement read: “Upon receiving the distress call, FRSC Kano State Command promptly dispatched personnel to the scene, alongside other security agencies, to initiate rescue operations and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured victims.’’
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...