Trailer crashes into mosque, kills 14 in Kano

At least 14 worshippers died and several others were injured when a trailer ran into a mosque during Jumat prayer in Imama town, Kura local government area of Kano State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said in a statement issued by the Corps spokesman, Abdullahi Labaran, said the trailer with number plate MKA 537XN coming from Kaduna lost control and ran into the worshippers at about 2:00 p.m.



He said nine of the victims were buried on Friday afternoon.

The statement read: “Upon receiving the distress call, FRSC Kano State Command promptly dispatched personnel to the scene, alongside other security agencies, to initiate rescue operations and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured victims.’’

