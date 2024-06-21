INEC warns Ondo, Edo govs against misuse of incumbency power ahead of elections

As the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states approach, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to political parties and candidates to respect the legal requirements for equitable access to public facilities.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Friday, emphasized the need for adherence to Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits the use of state resources to benefit or disadvantage any political party or candidate.

Olumekun noted that the commission had observed a persistent issue in Nigeria’s electioneering process: the misuse of incumbency power to block opposition parties and candidates from utilizing public facilities for campaign activities.

This, according to him, includes restricting access to public buildings, limiting the use of state-owned media, imposing excessive fees for advertising, and removing or vandalizing campaign materials, leading to violent clashes and disruptions to public peace.

To address these concerns, Olumekun reiterated that Sections 95(3-5) of the Electoral Act mandate equal coverage for all parties and candidates by public media houses, and violations can result in sanctions against media officials. He emphasized the importance of adhering to these regulations, adding that INEC had made guidelines for political rallies, processions, and campaigns available on its website and social media platforms to ensure clarity and compliance.

“The Commission calls on all concerned parties to adhere strictly to these guidelines and legal provisions,” Olumekun stated.

With the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, and the Ondo governorship poll on November 16, 2024, INEC’s warning serves as a reminder to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.

