Ighodalo campaign committee member dumps PDP in Edo

A member of the Asue Ighodalo Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Prince Felix Isuku, has resigned from his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Isuku announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated May 24, 2024 and addressed to the party chairman and others in the state.

The letter was made available to journalists on Friday.

He blamed his exit from the PDP on the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Isuku’s resignation from the PDP came two days after the State Working Committee expelled a former deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, and the party’s National Vice Chairman South-South, Dan Orbih, for anti-party activities.



READ ALSO: PDP sets up committee to reconcile Shaibu, Ighodalo, others after Edo governorship primary fiasco

The letter read: “I write to inform you that after extensive consultations with my enlarged political family in Owan constituency in Owan East and Owan West, I have decided to formally resign as a member of the PDP.”

“The reason for my resignation is because of the high level of a power struggle that started with the fractionalisation of the party and metamorphosed into an unprecedented and unending faction or political divide that has continued to affect the internal politics of the party.

“Another reason is the continued megalomaniac attitude of some party leaders, which cannot be ignored.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now