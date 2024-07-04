News
JAMB unearths 3,000 fake graduates, calls for crackdown on illegal admissions
Nigeria’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered a significant number of potentially fraudulent university degrees, raising concerns about the integrity of the country’s educational system.
The Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made this known in a report published in the board’s bulletin, on Wednesday.
According to Professor Oloyede, the board identified over 3,000 individuals possessing certificates that appear to be illegitimate. These individuals allegedly never attended university classes despite holding credentials suggesting otherwise.
“Some ‘graduates’ had never entered the four walls of a university owing to the endemic corruption in the system but the board had documented over 3,000 of such cases.
“Illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment and a disservice to the nation,” the bulletin read.
Professor Oloyede attributed the issue to “endemic corruption” and “illegal admissions” by some tertiary institutions.
JAMB has reportedly been working to address the problem, and this latest revelation highlights the ongoing challenges.
The news comes on the heels of a December 2023 request from Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education. The committee reportedly asked JAMB to identify institutions involved in irregular admissions practices.
