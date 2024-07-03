Protesting youths set ablaze INEC office in Benue

News/The building

Protesting youths on Wednesday set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Sankara, the headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, confirmed the attack in a statement in Abuja.

He said the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, informed the commission’s leadership that youths were protesting the activities of bandits in the area at about 2:00 p.m.

Items destroyed in the attack, include furniture, 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes, and 270 voting cubicles, among others.

The protesters also destroyed other government facilities during the rally.

The statement read: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Benue State, Prof. Sam Egwu has reported that our Local Government Area office in Sankara, headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area, has been attacked and burnt down.

“The incident occurred at 2:00 p.m. today, Wednesday 3rd July 2024, when the youths in the area were said to be protesting against the activities of bandits who attacked facilities of government agencies, including INEC.

“Although no casualties were reported, the building has been extensively damaged. Office furniture and other movable and immovable materials, including 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes, and 270 voting cubicles, were destroyed in the attack.”

