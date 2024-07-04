JUST IN: UNIBEN closes amid ongoing students’ protests

The authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has shut down academic activities in the institution indefinitely.

The university, in a statement on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said the decision was due to the refusal of the students to shift grounds on their demands.

The Senate of the University had warned of a possible closure of the institution following protests by students, labeling their actions as regrettable and potentially disruptive to university operations.

In a statement issued by Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday evening, the Senate expressed dismay over the students’ decision to block a federal highway, causing inconvenience to commuters and travelers.

The Senate also addressed the students’ grievances regarding the high costs of food and transportation, clarifying that these issues were beyond the university’s immediate control.

The students, who had two weeks until their first semester examination, said the situation was severely affecting their preparation.

The students also called for a downward review of transport fares by the UNIBEN shuttle service, which was increased with effect from July 1.

The university was also thrown into a blackout by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) following the inability to reach agreement over contentious electricity billings.

The monthly bill was said to have jumped from about N80 million to between N200 and N280 million, forcing the university to resort to power generators as well as rationalisation of power on the two campuses and hostels.

In the notice of closure made available to journalists on Thursday, Ehanire described the students’ demand for 24-hour supply of electricity as unrealistic.

“Following the insistence of students of the University of Benin to shift grounds on their demands for twenty four hours supply of electricity and more, considered unrealistic by the university’s Senate, the university has shut down academic activities indefinitely.

“Students are to vacate the hostels immediately, while all the relevant units of the university are to take note and comply.

