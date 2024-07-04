Nigerians kick against rumoured signing of $150bn LGBT Samoa Deal

Nigerians have gone up in arms against the rumoured signing of an LGBT agreement code-named ‘Samao Deal’ by the Federal Government.

According to media reports, the agreement reportedly has some clauses that compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community for recognition, as condition for getting financial and other supports from advanced societies.

The controversial agreement named after the Pacific Island Samoa where it was allegedly signed on November 15, 2023, has led to furious responses from Nigerians who have opposed the agreement, with many saying it will erode both the Christian and Islamic values the country is known for, while others say it will derail Nigeria’s cherished cultural values.

Though the signing of the agreement was shrouded in secrecy before now, the secret came to public knowledge on Monday, when the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, confirmed the development at a reception organised by the European Union (EU) in Abuja.

With the attendant furore it gathered, the Minister’s media aide, Bolaji Adebiyi, told journalists on Wednesday, that the documents signed by the federal government were strictly for economic development of Nigeria.

Adebiyi added that there was nowhere in the documents were LGBT or same sex marriage mentioned even remotely, and emphatically stating that it would be wrong for anyone to imply that Nigeria had accepted those tendencies, insisting that what Bagudu signed was only in relation to $150 billion trade component.

However, despite the attempts to deny the obvious, Nigerian social media users have taken to different platforms to pour out their minds on the agreement.

While some faulted the government for accounting to the agreement, others went as far as condemning the Muslim-Muslim ticket that brought in the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Read some of the comments below:

“Nigeria is about to legalize LGBT and these polical scholars are silent abt it, you don’t need to be told that they sold their voices…”

Every Arewa scholar that collected money hid behind Muslim-Muslim ticket and campaigned for this evil govt should bury his face in shame. Nigeria is about to legalize LGBT and these polical scholars are silent abt it, you don’t need to be told that they sold their voices… pic.twitter.com/gUFltsL4DY — Al’ameen (@A__yabo) July 4, 2024

@Alameen___Abba: “Nigeria signed an LGBT🌈 agreement without the public’s knowledge. By signing this, the country legalized lesbianism, homosexuality, bisexuality, transgenderism, abortion, and teen sexual abuse, all to secure unwanted loans.

“On behalf of all Muslims and Christians, we say no to LGBTQ 🌈.”

Nigeria signed an LGBT🌈 agreement without the public's knowledge. By signing this, the country legalized lesbianism, homosexuality, bisexuality, transgenderism, abortion, and teen sexual abuse, all to secure unwanted loans. On behalf of all Muslims and Christians, we say no to… pic.twitter.com/UAxJ00FMWY — Taller🥇 (@Alameen___Abba) July 4, 2024

@Faridati001: “Nigeria officially signed LGBT agreement without Nigerians knowing. By signing that agreement, Nigeria legalized Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuality, Transgenderism, all of these because we want to unlock unwanted loans. Allah ya tsinewa loans din!”

Nigeria officially signed LGBT agreement without Nigerians knowing. By signing that agreement, Nigeria legalized Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuality, Transgenderism, all of these because we want to unlock unwanted loans. Allah ya tsinewa loans din! pic.twitter.com/y1mDwFOuOS — FAREEDA KIRI🌹🌹🌹🌹 (@Faridatu001) July 4, 2024

@KawuGarba: “We will not accept the LGBT law in Nigeria, regardless of any associated economic benefits. The reps behind this move should be ashamed of themselves.”

We will not accept the LGBT law in Nigeria, regardless of any associated economic benefits. The reps behind this move should be ashamed of themselves. — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) July 4, 2024

@DrKenon2: “LGBT: Tinubu has signed the controversial Samoa Agreement.

“The agreement reportedly has some clauses that compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community for recognition, as condition for getting financial and other supports from advanced societies.”

LGBT: Tinubu has signed the controversial Samoa Agreement. ~“The agreement reportedly has some clauses that compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community for recognition, as condition for… pic.twitter.com/C64kNyZ8LB — Dr. Kenon (@drkenon2) July 4, 2024

@Ukatcher: “Under a Muslim Muslim administration we read in the news that Nigeria has signed an agreement on the rights of LGBTQ in Nigeria.”

Under a Muslim Muslim administration we read in the news that Nigeria has signed an agreement on the rights of LGBTQ in Nigeria. BAT administration is a mistake and we are all responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/7Pw6uhTRjt — Delegate 🇳🇬🇷🇺 🇰🇵 🇹🇷 (@ukatcher) July 4, 2024

@Mrs_Umdazz: “Nigeria have now legalized LGBTQ under a Muslim muslim ticket! What a time to be alive hmmmm!”

Nigeria have now legalized LGBTQ under a Muslim muslim ticket ! What a time to be alive hmmmm! pic.twitter.com/DmuaPVWHwL — Mrs Ummulkhairi (@Mrs_Umdazz) July 4, 2024

@MFaarees: “Muslim Muslim ticket was just the only way they could win that election, they’re not here to serve Islam as our people were made to believe.

“Imagine voting someone because they’re Muslim and one day waking up to see that they’re signing a deal of LGBTQ in your country! 💔

Muslim Muslim ticket was just the only way they could win that election, they're not here to serve Islam as our people were made to believe. Imagine voting someone because they're Muslim and one day waking up to see that they're signing a deal of LGBTQ in your country! 💔 — F A A R E E S 💫 🇵🇸 (@MFaarees_) July 4, 2024

@Sommme: “We warned everyone, but unfortunately, you guys are being told to believe that we are the bad guys.”

We warned everyone, but unfortunately, you guys are being told to believe that we are the bad guys. — Somto⚡️ (@__sommme) July 4, 2024

@Abah_Oboh: “I blame those who’s deceived themselves with MM tickets.

Human being have a senses but others submitted themselves to MM tickets contractors to decide theirs fate, now the contractor’s enjoying theirs devedent of MM tickets while the voters are in miserable poverty and hunger.”

I blames those who's deceived themselves with MM tickets.

Human being have a senses but others submitted themselves to MM tickets contractors to decide theirs fate, now the contractor's enjoying theirs devedent of MM tickets while the voters are in miserable poverty and hunger. — Abdullahi Muhammad (@Abbah_Oboh) July 4, 2024

@HiikyarTor: “Muslim Muslim ticket was just a political tool… All the Iman’s and pastors that supported this government to power should bury their face in shame…

Jonathan whom you called weak stood against destroying our morals.

If this is true then sorry for Nigeria.”

Muslim Muslim ticket was just a political tool…

All the Iman’s and pastors that supported this government to power should bury their face in shame…

Jonathan whom you called weak stood against destroying our morals.

If this is true then sorry for Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/PfUOOe0vwq — H I I K Y A A T O R (@HiikyaaTor) July 4, 2024

@Dambatta_1: “Just because of a loan, you sold your moral values😳 What a SHAME! Muslim-Muslim ticket is one of the biggest scam in the history of Nigeria. People who championed it should now bury themselves in shame. This is a disaster.”

Just because of a loan, you sold your moral values😳 What a SHAME! Muslim-Muslim ticket is one of the biggest scam in the history of Nigeria. People who championed it should now bury themselves in shame. This is a disaster. pic.twitter.com/BXyb8uAKhq — Dambatta🇵🇸 (@Dambatta_1) July 4, 2024

