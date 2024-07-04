Kidnapped Kaduna judge released, children still held captive, son killed

A glimmer of hope turned into a nightmare for the family of Justice Janet Gimba, a Kaduna State judge, as the gunmen who abducted her on Sunday released her but continued to hold her three children hostage.

Dr. Musa Gimba, the judge’s husband, confirmed his wife’s release but revealed the horrifying news that the kidnappers are still demanding a ransom of N150 million for the children’s freedom. This comes after they reportedly killed the couple’s eldest son, 14-year-old Victor, just two days prior.

The abductors have issued a chilling ultimatum, demanding the ransom within three days or threatening to harm the remaining children. This desperate situation has plunged the Gimba family into further despair.

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the judge’s release and the tragic death of Victor. Spokesperson ASP Mansir Hassan assured the public that authorities are working diligently to secure the release of the remaining hostages and apprehend the perpetrators.

He said operatives found Victor’s corpse at Ungwan Bayero, Duste village near toll gate along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The police spokesman said in the wake of the incident, the command and other sister security agencies are working tirelessly to rescue the victims and arrest the terrorists.

