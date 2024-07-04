Nigeria to face Benin, Libya, Rwanda in AFCON 2025 Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have received a challenging draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The draw took place on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A total of 48 countries will compete in the qualifiers, with the top two teams from each of the 12 groups advancing to the tournament in Morocco.

Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions, are placed in Group D alongside Benin Republic, Libya, and Rwanda.

Read Also: Finidi takes over at Rivers Utd after exit from Super Eagles role

Benin Republic, coached by former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr, recently defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda, also in the same World Cup qualifying group as Nigeria, will host the Super Eagles at the newly refurbished Amahoro Stadium in March 2025.

The qualifiers will begin in September 2024 and conclude in November 2025.

The AFCON 2025 finals are scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now