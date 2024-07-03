Sports
Finidi takes over at Rivers Utd after exit from Super Eagles role
Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has been appointed manager at Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United.
The ex-Nigeria international says his target is to help Rivers United secure a continental ticket from the domestic league next season.
The 53-year-old, who resigned from his role in the national team last month, has now signed a two-year contract with the former Nigerian champions.
“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I thank the Sports Commissioner, the General Manager, and the supporters for their confidence in me. I am committed to working hard and making the team win,” Finidi said at the contract signing ceremony.
Read Also: Finidi resigns as Super Eagles boss less than 2 months in charge
“The target set is to win games and at least finish on the continent next season.”
Meanwhile, Rivers United have revealed the reason behind their decision appoint Finidi as their new head coach.
“Finidi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, having had a distinguished playing career spanning over fifteen years,” reads a statement on the club’s X account.
“As a coach, Finidi has demonstrated his ability to lead teams to success, and we are confident that he will bring his expertise and passion to our club. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a successful tenure under his leadership.”
The former Ajax winger will be presented to the media and supporters at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt on Thursday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Climate Change: How windstorms ravage schools, worship centre in Benue, leaving children’s education in peril
In the aftermath of a destructive windstorm that swept through communities in Logo, Benue State, Nigeria in May 2024, the...
Despite multi-million naira budget, Sokoto school project remains abandoned for years
It was 1 p.m. The sun cast long shadows across the schoolyard of Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kofar Rini,...
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...