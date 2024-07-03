Finidi takes over at Rivers Utd after exit from Super Eagles role

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has been appointed manager at Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United.

The ex-Nigeria international says his target is to help Rivers United secure a continental ticket from the domestic league next season.

The 53-year-old, who resigned from his role in the national team last month, has now signed a two-year contract with the former Nigerian champions.

“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I thank the Sports Commissioner, the General Manager, and the supporters for their confidence in me. I am committed to working hard and making the team win,” Finidi said at the contract signing ceremony.

“The target set is to win games and at least finish on the continent next season.”

Meanwhile, Rivers United have revealed the reason behind their decision appoint Finidi as their new head coach.

“Finidi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, having had a distinguished playing career spanning over fifteen years,” reads a statement on the club’s X account.

“As a coach, Finidi has demonstrated his ability to lead teams to success, and we are confident that he will bring his expertise and passion to our club. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a successful tenure under his leadership.”

The former Ajax winger will be presented to the media and supporters at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

