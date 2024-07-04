Sports
Man Utd trigger one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract
Manchester United have activated a one-year extension in Erik ten Hag’s contract, securing his stay at the club until 2026.
The Dutchman’s original contract, signed upon his appointment in 2022, was set to expire in 2025.
Ten Hag, who arrived at United from Ajax, has won two trophies during his two years at Old Trafford.
“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together,” said the 54-year-old.
Read Also: Defeating Barcelona shows Man United ‘can beat anyone’ —Ten Hag
“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.”
Ten Hag stressed “we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead”.
In Ten Hag’s first season at the club, United finished third in the Premier League and ended a six-year trophy drought by defeating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.
However, his second season proved to be more challenging, with United finishing eighth in the Premier League and being eliminated from the Champions League group stages.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Climate Change: How windstorms ravage schools, worship centre in Benue, leaving children’s education in peril
In the aftermath of a destructive windstorm that swept through communities in Logo, Benue State, Nigeria in May 2024, the...
Despite multi-million naira budget, Sokoto school project remains abandoned for years
It was 1 p.m. The sun cast long shadows across the schoolyard of Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kofar Rini,...
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...