Man Utd trigger one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract

Manchester United have activated a one-year extension in Erik ten Hag’s contract, securing his stay at the club until 2026.

The Dutchman’s original contract, signed upon his appointment in 2022, was set to expire in 2025.

Ten Hag, who arrived at United from Ajax, has won two trophies during his two years at Old Trafford.

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together,” said the 54-year-old.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.”

Ten Hag stressed “we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead”.

In Ten Hag’s first season at the club, United finished third in the Premier League and ended a six-year trophy drought by defeating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

However, his second season proved to be more challenging, with United finishing eighth in the Premier League and being eliminated from the Champions League group stages.

