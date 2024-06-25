Makinde reshuffles cabinet in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has effected a minor change in the state executive council.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He said the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Segun Olayiwola, has been moved to the Ministry of Establishment and Training.



The Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives, Mr. Ademola Ojo was named as the new Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, will take over the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.

The postings, according to the governor’s aide, took immediate effect.

