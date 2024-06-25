Navy arrests vessel, 9 suspects over alleged threat to maritime safety

The Nigerian Navy, NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has arrested an unnamed vessel and nine persons over an alleged threat to maritime safety in the state.

The Commander of NNS Jubilee, Commodore Martins Fakrogha, confirmed the arrest to journalists at Helms Jetty in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

The commander said the vessel and the suspects were arrested at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday following reliable intelligence.

He said: “Upon getting the report, we swung into action and apprehended the vessel which is about 70 meters long and eight meters wide.

“Inside the vessel, we discovered six tanks with a capacity of 120,000 litres each and a total capacity of about 780,000 litres.”

Fakrogha said although the tanks in the vessels were empty, the vessel movement was a threat to the country’s maritime safety.

“There was no form of safety in the vessel, it is a self-propelled nameless vessel with three inbuilt mantra-made engines.

“The Nigerian Navy must ensure that Nigerian waterways are safe for legitimate businessmen and women to use, we are committed to this duty,” the commander added.

