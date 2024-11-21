Mali junta replaces civilian prime minister with military General

Mali’s ruling junta has appointed Major General Abdoulaye Maiga as the country’s new prime minister, following the dismissal of civilian premier Choguel Kokalla Maiga.

The decision, announced on state television on Thursday, came just a day after the former prime minister criticized the military leadership for a lack of transparency in the transition to civilian rule.

The appointment was formalized through a decree signed by junta leader General Assimi Goïta, with the announcement made by the presidency’s secretary-general on ORTM, Mali’s state broadcaster. “Major General Abdoulaye Maiga is appointed prime minister,” the decree stated.

Major General Abdoulaye Maiga, who previously served as the government’s spokesperson, has become a key ally of the military leadership, despite not being part of the initial group of officers who orchestrated the August 2020 coup that ousted the civilian president. His promotion to general and subsequent appointment as prime minister solidify the military’s hold on power in the West African nation.

The junta’s leadership has faced growing criticism, both domestically and internationally, for its handling of Mali’s protracted transition to civilian governance. On Saturday, the now-dismissed Choguel Kokalla Maiga publicly criticized the military’s lack of openness about the transition process.

In June 2022, the junta pledged to hold elections and return power to a civilian government by March 2024. However, those elections have been postponed indefinitely, fueling doubts about the junta’s commitment to democratic governance.

Mali remains in a state of crisis, grappling with ongoing jihadist and separatist violence. The country has been under military rule since successive coups in 2020 and 2021, which deepened political instability and strained relations with international partners.

The replacement of Choguel Kokalla Maiga with a military general is widely viewed as a move to further consolidate the junta’s authority, raising questions about the likelihood of a timely transition to civilian rule.

