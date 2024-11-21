ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Commander Mohammed Deif

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, whose full name is Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.

In a statement released Thursday, the ICC accused Netanyahu and Gallant of committing “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction, submitting legal briefs in September that argued the court lacked authority and failed to allow Israel an opportunity to investigate the allegations domestically. However, the ICC countered that “the acceptance by Israel of the Court’s jurisdiction is not required.”

Member states of the ICC are obligated to detain individuals with active arrest warrants should they enter their jurisdictions. This development could significantly restrict Netanyahu’s and Gallant’s ability to travel internationally. Nonetheless, instances like Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Mongolia—a member state of the ICC—without arrest highlight the complexities of enforcing such warrants.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu denounced the ICC’s actions in a strongly worded statement, calling the warrants “antisemitic” and expressing “disgust.” He defended Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying there was “nothing more just than the war that Israel has been waging in Gaza.”

Other Israeli leaders also criticized the ICC. President Isaac Herzog, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and current ministers Gideon Saar and Itamar Ben-Gvir joined opposition leader Yair Lapid in condemning the court’s decision.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, addressed the situation during a press conference, emphasizing the legal nature of the ICC’s decision. “It is not a political decision,” he stated. “It is a decision of a court, of a court of justice, an international court of justice. And the decision of the court has to be respected and implemented.”

Hamas praised the ICC’s warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant in a written statement, describing them as an “important historical precedent and a correction to a long history of injustice.” The group urged the court to hold all “criminal occupation leaders” accountable.

The ICC kept details of Deif’s warrant classified to “protect witnesses and safeguard the conduct of investigations.” Deif is considered one of the key planners of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. While the Israeli military claimed to have killed him in a July airstrike, Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied his death.

The tribunal also revealed that its chief prosecutor sought arrest warrants for other senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, but both were reportedly killed during the recent conflict.

This decision marks a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, with the ICC’s actions drawing sharp global scrutiny.

