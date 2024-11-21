Tragedy in Laos as four tourists die from suspected alcohol poisoning

A devastating incident has unfolded in Laos, where four foreign tourists have lost their lives to suspected methanol poisoning. The victims include an Australian woman, two Danish citizens, and a US citizen, all of whom fell ill after a night out in the popular backpacker destination of Vang Vieng on Thursday.

Vang Vieng, a picturesque town 130 kilometers north of the capital Vientiane, is a hotspot for travelers exploring Southeast Asia. However, the evening of November 12 took a deadly turn when around a dozen tourists fell ill after consuming suspected tainted alcohol.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of 19-year-old Bianca Jones, saying, “Tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life. Our first thoughts at this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss.” Another Australian tourist remains in critical condition, with her father revealing that she is on “life support” in a Bangkok hospital.

Denmark’s Foreign Ministry reported the deaths of two Danish citizens, while the US State Department confirmed one US citizen’s death. New Zealand’s embassy in Thailand also reported contact with a citizen who fell ill and may be a victim of the mass poisoning.

Methanol, often added to bootleg alcohol to increase potency, can impair vision, digestion, and brain function, leading to death in severe cases. Hundreds die annually from consuming tainted liquor. In June, at least 34 people died in India’s Tamil Nadu state after drinking methanol-laced illicit alcohol.

Laos police have detained the Vietnamese manager of the Nana Backpackers Hostel, where the two Australian tourists were staying.

