U.S. closes embassy in Ukraine over potential Russia attack

The United States has closed its embassy in Kiev amid concerns over a potential attack by Russia.

The embassy said in a post on Wednesday it has received specific information about a potential significant air attack on November 20.

The post read: “Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place.”

The embassy advised US citizens in Kiev “be prepared to shelter in the event an air alert is announced immediately.”

The warning comes just a day after Kiev marked the 1,000th day since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, and as Washington moved to let Ukraine use ATACMS missiles against targets inside Russian territory.

According to reports in the U.S. media, outgoing President Joe Biden has expanded permission for Kiev to hit targets in Russia in response to the deployment of North Korean soldiers on Moscow’s side.

