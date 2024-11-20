Turkey says US, Ukraine missile deal a mistake, could drag the world to brink of war

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Washington’s decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, calling it a “big mistake” that could drag the world to the brink of a “major war.”

Erdogan’s remarks, published on Wednesday, come after the US made a significant policy shift by permitting Ukraine to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

This move has sparked a furious response from Moscow, which has broadened the scope of when it can use nuclear weapons in a clear warning to Ukraine and the West.

According to Erdogan, “This step by [US President Joe] Biden will not only escalate the conflict, but will lead to a greater reaction from Russia … [and] may bring the region and the world to the brink of a major new war.”

He expressed concern that the US decision “could be interpreted as a move to fuel the war, to ensure it never ends and even spreads.”

Erdogan also highlighted that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Moscow to unleash a nuclear response in the event of a massive air attack, even if only with conventional weapons.

“The slightest mistake made on the basis of this big mistake … will be like throwing the powder keg into the fire, so I advise everyone to be careful,” Erdogan warned during an interview with journalists on the flight back from the G20 summit in Rio.

Turkey, which enjoys friendly ties with Ukraine and Russia, has supplied Ukraine with drones but has refrained from imposing Western sanctions on Moscow. This delicate balance reflects Erdogan’s efforts to maintain good relations with both nations.

In response to the escalating tensions, the US Embassy in Kyiv shut down on Wednesday due to a potential Russian air attack threat ¹. This move follows Russia’s promise to retaliate against President Biden’s decision.

The conflict has reached its 1,000-day milestone, with North Korean troops arriving to support Russia on the battlefield. The US policy shift is seen as a response to this development. Military analysts believe that while the US decision may not be a game-changer, it could weaken Russia’s war effort.

Key Concerns:

– Escalation of Conflict: Erdogan warns that the US decision could escalate the conflict and lead to a greater reaction from Russia.

– Nuclear Threat: Russia’s expanded nuclear doctrine allows for a potential nuclear response to conventional attacks.

– Global Implications: The conflict could spread and have major implications for the region and the world.

As tensions continue to rise, leaders are urged to exercise caution to prevent further escalation.

