Oshiomhole opposes son’s appointment as Commissioner – Edo Deputy Gov alleges

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, on Wednesday, dropped a bombshell on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, revealing that Senator Adams Oshiomhole opposed his son Cyril’s appointment as Edo State Commissioner for Health.

However, Idahosa emphasized that Cyril’s impressive credentials make him more than qualified for the role.

“Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor,” Idahosa stated. “He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet.”

Idahosa also noted that Cyril’s relationship to Senator Oshiomhole shouldn’t disqualify him from holding a position he’s competent to manage.

“Senator Adams Oshiomhole is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his son, like any other individual, has his own destiny. Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor. He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet. The fact that he is Oshiomhole’s son does not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage. He will serve as Commissioner for Health based on merit.”

This development comes after Governor Monday Okpebholo sworn in Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as the state’s Commissioner for Health, tasking him with improving the sector.

Okpebholo highlighted the numerous challenges facing the state’s health sector and directed Cyril to “hit the ground running,” assuring him of the administration’s support.

In response, Dr. Oshiomhole thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve, promising to utilize his experience and knowledge to ensure Edo residents receive top-notch healthcare services.

“I will do my best, put in my experiences and knowledge towards ensuring that Edo people enjoy quality healthcare services. I promise to do my best and work according to the law,” he vowed.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Government House’s Executive Chambers, was attended by key figures, including Deputy Governor Idahosa, Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Musa Ikhilor, and Chief of Staff to the Governor Mr. Gani Audu.

