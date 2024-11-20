Edo Deputy Gov Idahosa dismisses expectations of rift with Gov Okpebholo

Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has sent a strong message of unity and cooperation with his principal, Governor Monday Okpebholo, describing him as his “brother” and dismissing expectations of any future rift between them.

In an appearance on Channels Television’s flagship program, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Idahosa emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Edo State, rather than personal interests.

“By the grace of God Almighty, nobody should expect any misunderstanding between me and my principal,” he stated. “Our ultimate goal is to put the Edo people first.”

Idahosa’s assertion is particularly significant given the tumultuous relationship between the state’s former governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu.

Shuaibu had previously revealed on Sunrise Daily that his intention to succeed Obaseki led to a bitter fallout, with Obaseki pushing for his impeachment and even threatening his life.

In stark contrast, Idahosa and Okpebholo appear united in their vision for the state’s development. “We are here for a purpose, just to develop the state and the people in terms of human capital development,” Idahosa explained.

“For me, the office of the Deputy Governor is to complement the plans and visions of the governor, to support and ensure that most of our campaign promises are fulfilled.”

This commitment to cooperation and public service is a breath of fresh air in Edo State’s politics. As Idahosa emphasized, “If there’s going to be a personal interest that will supersede the interest of the Edo people, then I don’t think I’m worthy to be in the seat.”

