Tinubu unveils vision for Northern Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of Northern Nigeria’s development to the nation’s overall prosperity.

Speaking at the Stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Youth Development organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja on Tuesday, Tinubu stated, “The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation. His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives.”

Tinubu warned that disruptions to one region’s growth hinder the entire nation, citing the alarming statistic of Nigeria having the most children out of school. “This reality should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action,” he stressed.

To address these challenges, Tinubu unveiled a comprehensive youth development strategy, highlighting several key programs:

– 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme

– Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters

– Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA)

– Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA)

– National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP)

– Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)

– Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE)

– Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI)

– Youth Enterprise Clusters

– Renewed Hope Housing Scheme

Tinubu emphasized the North’s strategic importance in agriculture and industrialization, saying, “Investments in agriculture and industrialisation will further position the North as Nigeria’s foremost agricultural hub.”

He also announced plans for a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank to provide financial and informational support to young Nigerians.

To address security challenges, Tinubu outlined measures to restore stability to the North, including strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency.

The President directly challenged young Nigerians, saying, “You are not just the future of this nation—you are its present. Your energy, ideas, and determination are already shaping our policies and programmes.”

