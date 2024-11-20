El-Rufai’s wife berates son for criticizing Tinubu’s govt

Wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Hajia Hadiza Isma, has berated one of her sons, Basir, for criticising the President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the Presidency’s attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had, during a public lecture, described Nigeria as a failing state under Tinubu, “characterized by pervasive corruption, leadership failure, hardship and hunger.”

He had also noted that chaos, insecurity, conflict, discord, division, disunity, depression, youth restiveness, confusion, violence, and underdevelopment have become permanent occurrences in this dispensation, leading the country into a failed path.

“That’s the situation mostly in Nigeria in the reign of Baba-go-slow and Emilokan. The failing state status of Nigeria is confirmed and glaringly indicated and manifested for every honest person to see through the consequences of the level of our pervasive corruption, mediocrity, immorality, misconduct, mismanagement, perversion, injustice, incompetence and all other forms of iniquity. But yes, there is hope.”

In a response to the comments by the ex-Head of State, the Presidency had gone on the attack and questioned his moral ground to criticize Tinubu, claiming that his administration was the most corrupt in the history of the country.

Bashir who rose up in defense of Obasanjo in a post on X on Tuesday, lampooned Tinubu’s media team for insulting Obasanjo when in fact, he was telling them the truth.

He went on to describe the President’s media team as “ineffectual clowns” for attacking Obasanjo when “inflation is at 33 percent”.

“Attacking Obasanjo with the state of the country now has to be a mental illness permeating the whole media comms team. Inflation is at 33% o. Ineffectual clowns,” Bashir wrote.

As the post gathered several comments from his followers, his mother also chimed in and rebuked him over the post.

In her comment section, the former Kaduna First Lady asked Bashir if he would make such a post if his father was part of the Tinubu government.

