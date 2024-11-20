Remi Tinubu gives recipe for peaceful society, sustainable development

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday said that gender equality is critical to achieving a peaceful, equitable society and sustainable development.

Tinubu, therefore, called for sustained efforts towards achieving gender equality in the country.

The First Lady made the submission when she delivered her keynote address at the 2024 Gender Conference held at the University of Lagos.

She stressed the significance of justice, equity, and empowerment in advancing society.

Represented by Maryam Obadina, she highlighted the global significance of the gender equality.

“Gender equality is essential for achieving a peaceful and equitable society,” she said.

Tinubu stated that empowering women supports productivity and economic growth.

She added: “Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and potential. Empowering them is critical for productivity and economic growth.”

Reflecting on her journey, the First Lady spoke on the challenges women face in politics and decision-making.

“I worked for 12 years in politics without having the numbers to influence policies directly affecting us. For instance, I couldn’t effectively oppose laws like child marriage, which severely impacts young girls,” she said.

“Be bold, stay informed, and create your own opportunities. Hard work and faith go hand in hand,” she advised.

