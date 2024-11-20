Nigerian Army launches investigation into viral video of soldiers brutalizing couple (VIDEO)

A disturbing video has been circulating on social media, showing a senior army officer and two soldiers involved in an altercation with a man and woman in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army has taken swift action, with Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, “the circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.”

Read Also: FX transactions: CBN cautions public on use of fake SWIFT messages

However, the army is committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is served. Lt. General Oluyede’s prompt response demonstrates the army’s dedication to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all Nigerians.

“The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” stated Major General Nwachukwu. This reassurance comes as a relief to many, especially considering the army’s checkered past regarding human rights abuses.

Human Rights Watch has previously reported on allegations of forced abortions, killings of children, and extrajudicial killings by the Nigerian military. While some efforts have been made to address these issues, much work remains to be done.

Watch video here:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now