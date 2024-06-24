Okonjo-Iweala to politicians: Don’t use my name to fight your battles

The Director- General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has warned politicians not to use her name to fight political battles.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was reacting to a post on Facebook purportedly written by her, denied putting up the post.

She alleged that there was a plot to use her name to fight political battles by opposing politicians.

She, therefore, cautioned those behind the act to desist from misusing her name for their political ends.

The controversial Facebook post had quoted Okonjo-Iweala as saying:

“Nigeria debt for the first time in history has risen to 24 trillion in just 2 months even after removing subsidy is something unbelievable.

“I call several time to help and advise but the current administration and cabals refuse to let me come in. How can you remove fuel subsidy with a debt of 24 trillion in 2 months.”

In another write up on her X handle on Monday, the former Minister of Finance described post as fake as it did not emanate from her.

She wrote:”THIS IS IMPORTANT- It appears that there are people in Nigeria trying to use my name and image on social media to fight battles on different sides of the political divide, putting words in my mouth that I never said.

“Therefore, I want to alert everyone that the message below is FAKE.

“This is a stern warning to all those trying to misuse my name for their political ends that I will continue to rebut any attempts to use my name and image falsely!”

