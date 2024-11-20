Okpebholo sacks Governing Councils of AAU, others

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has dissolved the Governing Councils of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin City,

He said his principal also dissolved the Governing Councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Okpebholo equally dissolved the management staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

The CPS was however silent on the reason behind the decisions.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Okpebholo suspends market unions, associations in Edo

“Accordingly, all affected members of the Governing Councils of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions are to hand over all Government properties in their possession to their respective Heads of the Institutions.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, the Management Staff of the aforementioned hospitals are to hand over all Government properties in their possession to the most senior officer in their various Institutions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now